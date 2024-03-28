Mercy taps chief legal officer, senior vice president

Madeline Ashley -

St. Louis-based Mercy has tapped Jennifer Brown as chief legal officer and senior vice president, effective April 1.

Ms. Brown will work to optimize existing Mercy standards, ensuring local and regional compliance. 

Ms. Brown will work with Mercy's current legal lead, Phil Wheeler, as she transitions into her new role. Mr. Wheeler is retiring after 14 years.

She previously served as chief administrative officer and general counsel of Graphite Health, a nonprofit startup founded by Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health; Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente; St. Louis-based SSM Health; and Albuquerque, N.M.-based Presbyterian Healthcare Services. 

