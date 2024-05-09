Johns Hopkins hospital names president, COO

LeighAnn Sidone, DNP, RN, was named president and COO of Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, Md., part of Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Dr. Sidone has served as interim president since February while maintaining her role as vice president of nursing and chief nursing officer for Suburban Hospital, according to an April 16 hospital news release. She is associate chief nurse executive for practice for Johns Hopkins Health System.

Previously, she served as interim president of Suburban in 2020 and 2021, before Jessica Melton took the role.

Dr. Sidone will maintain the responsibilities of vice president of nursing and chief nursing officer until an individual is appointed to the position, according to the release.