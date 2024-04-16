Sutter Health names first CMO of medical education and science

Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health has named Lindsay Mazotti, MD, as its first chief medical officer of medical education and science.

In her new role, Dr. Mazotti will be the senior academic physician executive who oversees development and growth for the organization's graduate medical education and research, according to an April 16 Sutter Health news release shared with Becker's.

Dr. Mazotti will report to Conrad Vial, MD, president of Sutter Health Network at Sutter Health, and serve as the clinical dyad partner to Sutter Health's chief academic affairs officer Leon Clark.

Dr. Mazotti and Mr. Clark will oversee expansion of accredited residency and fellowship programs; create and grow clinical and translational research programs for Sutter; partner with federal, academic, industry and community organizations; and build diversity, equity and inclusion throughout academic functions at Sutter and head faculty development.

Prior to her new role, Dr. Mazotti served in dual educational leadership roles at Pasadena, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine and Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente East Bay Medical Center.