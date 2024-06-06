2 U of Rochester Medical Center hospitals to see leadership changes

Two University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center hospitals are getting leadership changes.

Kathy Parrinello, COO of Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, will be promoted to president and CEO of the hospital, effective July 1.

Ms. Parrinello will also become president and CEO of Highland Hospital in Rochester prior to the end of 2024, according to a June 5 University of Rochester Medical Center news release.

Steve Goldstein, the existing president and CEO of Highland Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital, will "strengthen his current role to continue to direct strategic integration of the UR Medicine health system," the release said.