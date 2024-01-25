UNC Health appoints 4 leaders

Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health has named several leaders to roles for the development of a new children's hospital and external affairs.

Four things to know:

1. Andy Willis was named executive chief planning and development officer. In this role, he will lead a new team dedicated to planning and eventually opening the new freestanding North Carolina Children's Hospital, according to a Jan. 24 news release. The project, a partnership with the state, is slated to open around 2030.

2. Ian Buchanan will co-lead efforts related to North Carolina Children's Hospital as chief project officer.

3. Erin Edwards will co-lead efforts related to North Carolina Children's Hospital as vice president of project management.

4. UNC Health hired Kevin Howell as systemwide chief external affairs officer. Mr. Howell joins UNC Health from Raleigh-based North Carolina State University, where he was vice chancellor of external affairs, partnerships and economic development.