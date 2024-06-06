Kentucky hospital CEO returns to patient care roots, new leader named

Harrison Memorial Hospital in Cynthiana, Ky., has shared plans to realign leadership with its CEO Stephen Toadvine, MD, exiting his role to re-enter patient care and become a practicing primary care physician with the Harrison Memorial Hospital Physician Group.

Under his new role, Dr. Toadvine will continue as chief medical officer and will be responsible for physician recruitment, medical staff services and will act as the administrative liaison between senior management and the hospital's medical employees, according to a hospital news release.

The hospital's board of directors appointed Kathy Tussey, DNP, RN, as Harrison Memorial Hospital's new CEO on June 1.

Prior to her new role, Dr. Tussey served as COO and CNO for the hospital.