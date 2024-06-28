Indiana hospital names CEO

Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Ind., has appointed Lorie Ailor to serve as CEO. She will step into the role in mid-July, according to a news release sent to Becker's.

Lutheran Hospital, a 394-bed tertiary care facility, is Lutheran Health Network's flagship facility. Ms. Ailor will maintain her role as CEO of The Orthopedic Hospital in Fort Wayne, which is also part of LHN. She has been with the system for 26 years.

The health system includes a network of acute care and specialty hospitals, physician offices, urgent care clinics and outpatient centers in the Fort Wayne region. Its hospitals are partially physician owned.