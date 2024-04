Essentia Health taps senior VP of operations for Minnesota hospital

Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health has tapped Tamm Kritzer as its new senior vice president of hospital relations at Duluth-based St. Mary's Medical Center.

Ms. Kritzer took over after Jan Schade retired from the role on April 5, according to an April 12 Essential Health news release.

In her new role, Ms. Kritzer will oversee the 344-room hospital, which opened last July as part of a $900 million replacement hospital project.

Ms. Kritzer previously served as senior vice president of regional operations for Essentia Health, according to her LinkedIn page.