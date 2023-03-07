$900M Essentia hospital to open this summer

St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth, Minn., a $900 million Essentia Health project, is on track to open in the third quarter, according to the Duluth News Tribune.

The building will undergo inspections in the coming months before it is granted a certificate of occupancy verifying all life-safety measures and mechanical systems, according to the report. Once completed, equipment, supplies and furniture can be installed.

"To bring this project in on time and on budget is a great feat, especially through a pandemic," Dan Cebelinski, director of facilities at Essentia, told the publication. "We've reached substantial completion on the project, which doesn't mean the contractors are 100 percent done yet, but we're very close. We're getting everything wrapped up."

Essentia will demolish the old St. Mary's Medical Center after the new 18-story, 942,000-square-foot replacement hospital is fully operational and services have been relocated.