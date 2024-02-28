Kentucky system appoints 2 new leaders

Covington, Ky.-based St. Elizabeth Healthcare appointed a new chief operations officer and chief clinical officer.

Vera Hall, MSN, is the first female chief operations officer in the system's history, according to a Feb. 26 news release from the health system. Previously, she served as senior vice president, chief nursing executive and chief patient services officer. She will oversee day-to-day operations.

James Horn, MD, will step into the chief clinical officer role. Previously, he served as vice president and chief quality officer. He is an emergency medicine physician who joined the system in 2014.