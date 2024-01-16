Northwell names 1st chief digital officer

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health is getting its first chief digital officer.

The health system named Kristin Myers to the role of chief digital officer, according to a Jan. 16 news release Northwell shared with Becker's. In this role, Ms. Myers will lead and transform the health system's digital services to improve patient care.

Prior to this, Ms. Myers served as executive vice president, chief digital and information officer, and dean for digital and information technology at New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System.