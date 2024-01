Gulfport, Miss.-based Memorial Health System has tapped Mary Brobst, MSN, RN, to become its next chief nursing officer, the system announced Jan. 11.

Ms. Brobst most recently was the chief nursing officer and senior vice president of Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Altogether, she has 30 years of nursing experience and 14 years in healthcare administration, according to the release.

Her appointment to the role is effective immediately.