Duke Lifepoint hospital names CEO, chief nursing officer

Central Carolina Hospital in Sanford, N.C., has appointed Dave Santoemma as CEO and Connette Gill, MSN, RN, as chief nursing officer, effective April 1. Both leaders previously held the positions in an interim capacity.

Mr. Santoemma previously served as COO of Starr Regional Medical Center in Athens, Tenn., and associate administrator of Saline Health System in Benton, Ark. He has a master's degree in business management from the University of Phoenix, is a certified professional in patient safety and is a graduate of the Lifepoint Health Executive Fellows Program.

Ms. Gill has previously served as assistant CNO and director of cardiovascular ICU at Frye Regional Hospital in Hickory, N.C. She has a master's degree in nursing from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va., a master's degree in business administration, healthcare leadership from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City and a post-master's certificate in healthcare administration from Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs, N.C.

Central Carolina Hospital is a 137-bed acute care facility that is part of a joint venture between Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health and Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health.