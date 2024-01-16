Keck Medicine hospital taps 3 execs

USC Arcadia (Calif.) Hospital is making several changes to its executive team to better align with Keck Medicine of USC, which acquired the hospital in July 2022.

Three executive appointments to know:

1. Lisa Johnson, DNP, RN, was named chief quality officer, effective Jan. 29. Dr. Johnson most recently served as executive administrator for quality and outcomes at Keck Medical Center of USC. In her new role, Ms. Johnson will oversee quality improvement, infection prevention and licensing and accreditation for the hospital.

2. Robert Begg was appointed vice president of human resources, effective Jan. 8. In his role, Mr. Begg will oversee workforce training and development, along with the hospital's continued integration into Keck Medicine. He most recently served as vice president of human resources for Medford, Ore.-based Asante Health.

3. Colleen Wilcoxen, RN, MSN, was named permanent chief nursing officer of the 348-bed hospital, effective Jan. 2. Ms. Wilcoxen had been serving as acting CNO since October 2023. She has 10 years of nursing leadership experience and first joined the hospital in 2021 as assistant CNO.

"USC Arcadia Hospital has been serving the community for more than a century, yet each year represents a new and exciting opportunity to do more and do it better," Ike Mmeje, president and CEO of USC Arcadia Hospital, said in a Jan. 10 news release. "So, we enter 2024 with a renewed sense of strength and determination, confident that these leadership changes, coupled with our many past successes, will further cement our hospital’s reputation as an elite provider of health services."