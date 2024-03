Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth named Lisa Wood, MSN, RN, as director of nursing for surgical services at an Oregon hospital.

Ms. Wood will begin her new role March 24 at Peace Harbor Medical Center in Florence, Ore., according to a news release from the nine-hospital system. She has worked on and off for PeaceHealth for more than 20 years in multiple nursing roles. Ms. Wood previously served at the system's Sacred Heart Medical Center in Springfield, Ore.