Missouri hospital names new CEO, CFO

Salem (Mo.) Memorial Hospital District has appointed Brooke Bollman as CEO and Kayla Chamberlain as CFO

Ms. Chamberlain joined Salem Memorial May 1 while Ms. Bollma will step into her new role on July 1.

"Brooke and Kayla have strong backgrounds in critical access hospital accounting, hospital operations, and strategic innovation making them exceptionally qualified to lead our organization into the future," Board Chair Mike Swyers said in a May 3 news release shared with Becker's.

Ms. Bollman previously served as CEO of Caldwell (Kan.) Regional Medical Center. Ms. Chamberlain served as CFO for Iron County Medical Center in Pilot Knob, Mo.

The appointments come shortly after Interim CEO Jason Edwards and CFO Doug Hoban submitted their resignations, citing personal reasons. The two leaders will resign May 22,

Chief Nursing Officer Ashley Owen also submitted her resignation effective May 31, according to the hospital district.