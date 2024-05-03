Maine hospital taps new CEO

Melissa Pelkey, RN, was selected as the new CEO of Lincoln, Maine-based Penobscot Valley Hospital.

Ms. Pelkey, who currently serves as the chief nursing officer at PVH, is expected to begin her new role around July 1, according to a news release shared with Becker's. She will succeed Crystal Landry, RN, who decided to step down as CEO to dedicate more time to her family.

"Melissa's commitment to our mission and vision, coupled with her diverse expertise and longstanding dedication to the community, positions her uniquely to lead PVH forward," Ms. Landry said in the release. "Her transition into the CEO role is a testament to her hard work and thorough understanding of what it takes to provide exceptional care in our community."