Maine hospital CEO to step down

Crystal Landry, RN, has decided to step down as CEO of Lincoln, Maine-based Penobscot Valley Hospital.

Ms. Landry will exit her role within the next three to six months to dedicate more time to her family, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

"It has been an absolute honor to lead Penobscot Valley Hospital and work alongside its outstanding staff and medical providers. Over the last nine years, including five as CEO, I have been deeply committed to elevating the quality of care we provide, facing challenges head-on, and embracing opportunities for growth," Ms. Landry said in the release.

"Now, as I prepare to focus on my family, who have been incredibly supportive throughout my tenure, I am confident that PVH is well-positioned for a bright future under new leadership."

Ms. Landry has helmed Penobscot Valley Hospital since 2019.

During her tenure, the hospital emerged from bankruptcy in December 2020. The hospital filed for bankruptcy in January 2019, citing a need to restructure legacy debt.

Ms. Landry plans to work with the hospital's leadership and board on a transition plan.