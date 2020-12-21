Maine hospital emerges from bankruptcy

Penobscot Valley Hospital, a 25-bed critical access hospital in Lincoln, Maine, has emerged from bankruptcy, according to a Dec. 18 hospital Facebook post.

The hospital filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January 2019, citing a need to restructure legacy debt to keep its doors open.

In the Facebook statement, Penobscot Valley Hospital said it has emerged in a much stronger financial position.

"We are proud to say we have succeeded in emerging from chapter 11 bankruptcy during one of the most challenging times in our hospital’s history," said Crystal Landry, CEO of Penobscot Valley Hospital.

