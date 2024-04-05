Vanderbilt names new chief nursing officer

Effective July 1, Karen Keady, PhD, RN, will join Vanderbilt University Medical Center as chief nursing officer. She joins the Nashville, Tenn.-based system from the University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center, where she spent six years as vice president and chief nurse executive.

At VUMC, Dr. Keady will lead systemwide nursing operations and will report to C. Wright Pinson, MD, deputy CEO and chief health system officer, according to an April 4 news release.

During her tenure at the University of Rochester Medical Center, Dr. Keady led initiatives to redesign nursing care delivery models, as well as efforts to enhance wellness programs. Under her leadership, URMC's Strong Memorial Hospital earned its fifth consecutive Magnet designation.

She succeeds Marilyn Dubree, MSN, RN as VUMC's chief nursing officer. Ms. Dubree is retiring from her executive responsibilities, and will remain with the system in a part time role.