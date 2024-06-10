Colorado hospital taps Rush finance leader for CFO role

Delta (Colo.) County Memorial Hospital, also known as Delta Health has named Lisa Lee CFO.

Ms. Lee joins the hospital from Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center, where she served as finance manager, according to a June 4 Delta Health news release. She had served in that role since December 2021, according to her LinkedIn page.

"[Ms. Lee's] depth of experience and proven track record will be instrumental as we continue to navigate the complexities of the healthcare landscape and help to secure the financial health of Delta Health," the hospital's interim CEO and chief legal officer Jule Huffman said in the release.








