Sridevi Donepudi, MD, has been named chief medical officer of the University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus in Topeka.

Her appointment is effective Feb. 19, according to a news release sent to local news station WIBW-TV. Dr. Donepudi previously served as the Medicaid medical director at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. She is also the former chief medical quality officer at Stormont Vail Health in Topeka.

The St. Francis campus is a 378-bed hospital.