Lewes, Del.-based Beebe Healthcare has tapped Kathy Tregear, MSN, RN, as its new chief nurse executive, the system announced June 12.

She has been serving in the role on an interim basis since January. Prior to that, she was chief nurse executive at Atrium Health in Charlotte, N.C.

In her role as chief nurse executive, Ms. Tregear will prioritize patient flow, efficiencies and care strategies.