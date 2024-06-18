LCMC Health taps new CHRO

New Orleans-based LCMC Health has tapped Dawn Wright as chief human resources officer.

Prior to her new role, Ms. Wright served as system vice president of human resources operations at Irving, Texas-based Christus Health, according to a June 18 LCMC Health news release shared with Becker's.

She also served as vice president of human resources for the Northcentral region of Pennsylvania at UPMC and director of human resources for Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health's Catholic Health Initiatives' Texas division.