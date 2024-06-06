Southwestern Health taps new senior executive officer

Jenny Reed was named senior executive officer of Farmers Branch, Texas-based Southwestern Health Resources, an integrated network, part of Texas Health Resources and UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, on June 3.

In her new role, Ms. Reed will oversee direct-to-employer and payer strategy to help Southwestern Health align its vision with both UT Southwestern and Texas Health, according to a June 6 news release shared with Becker's.

Prior to her new role, Ms. Reed served as senior vice president of value-based care for Baylor Scott & White Health and the executive administrator for the Baylor Scott & White Quality Alliance, the health system's integrated network and accountable care organization.