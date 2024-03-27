Cleveland Clinic names executive VP, chief legal officer

Cleveland Clinic has named Deborah Gordon executive vice president and chief legal officer, effective June 1.

Ms. Gordon will succeed David Rowan, who will retire from his current role and serve as senior advisor to Cleveland Clinic CEO and President Tom Mihaljevic, MD. Dr. Mihaljevic also holds the Morton L. Mandel CEO Chair, according to a March 27 news release.

Prior to her new role, Ms. Gordon served as executive vice president, chief administrative officer and chief legal officer of Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System.





