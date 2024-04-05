Arizona system names new CEO

TMC Health is readying for a change at the top after President and CEO Judy Rich served for 17 years in the role.

Ms. Rich will retire from the Tucson, Ariz.-based system in May after assuming the role in 2007.

Ms. Rich served as COO of Tucson Medical Center before becoming leader of the system. She also held previous management positions at St. Mary's Hospital in Palm Beach, Fla., for 15 years and served as COO of Wellmont Health System, in Kingsport, Tenn.

Ms. Rich will be succeeded by Jennifer Mendrzyck, who arrives to Tucson with 25 years in healthcare. She most recently served as the senior vice president and COO of St. Joseph's Health in Paterson, N.J., since 2021.

"Jennifer is a visionary, growth-oriented healthcare leader who brings a deep understanding of the evolving healthcare landscape. She is the right person to lead TMC Health forward and to continue the success we have enjoyed under Judy's leadership," Louise Francesconi, chair of the TMC Health Board of Trustees, said in the system's news release.

Nonprofit TMC Health has more than 4,000 employees and includes Tucson Medical Center, which is licensed for more than 600 beds and Tucson's locally governed nonprofit regional hospital.