SSM Health market president heads to Dignity Health

Katherine Vergos, RN, was selected president of Dignity Health's Las Vegas market and president and CEO of the Siena Hospital Campus in Henderson, Nev.

Ms. Vergos will begin her new position May 12, replacing retiring industry veteran Jon Van Boening, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

She will join Dignity Health after serving as president of the Fond du Lac market and president of St. Agnes Hospital at SSM Health in Fond du Lac, Wis.

Ms. Vergos will helm the 326-bed Siena Campus and also be responsible for Southern Nevada operations and joint ventures, including four Dignity Health neighborhood hospitals, 15 Dignity Health physical therapy clinics, six community wellness centers, and other services, according to the release.

San Francisco-based Dignity Health is part of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health.






