Trinity nurse exec to join University of Maryland Medical System

Ashleigh Hollowell

Peggy Norton-Rosko, DNP, RN, chief nurse executive, has been selected as the chief nurse executive for the University of Maryland Medical System in Baltimore, according to a March 12 announcement.

She will join the health system after departing a role as the regional chief nursing officer for Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health's Illinois and Indiana regions. Collectively, throughout her career, Dr. Norton-Rosko has acquired more than 30 years of nursing and leadership experience.

Dr. Norton-Rosko will assume the role May 20. 

