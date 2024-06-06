VUMC taps chief revenue officer from Johns Hopkins

Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center has named Lakmini Kidder senior vice president of finance and chief revenue officer.

Ms. Kidder joins VUMC from Johns Hopkins Health System where she served as vice president of enterprise revenue cycle management, according to a June 6 VUMC news release.

In her new role, Ms. Kidder will oversee all aspects of VUMC's integrated revenue cycle, encompassing hospitals, clinics, the Vanderbilt Medical Group and Vanderbilt Integrated Providers, according to the release. She will also oversee revenue management and reimbursement functions, including charge master management, pricing strategies and governmental reporting.

She will serve as an advisor to leadership on matters concerning RCM, reimbursement and strategic revenue cycle operations, according to the release. Within VUMC's finance team, she will drive integration and transformation throughout the RCM process to "enhance efficiency, decrease denials, accelerate cash collections, increase reimbursement, ensure compliance and implement advanced technologies."

"The continued growth of our health system necessitates coordinated strategic leadership and broad expertise in revenue management functions," VUMC CFO Cecelia Moore said in the release. "Lakmini was selected for this vital expanded role based on her extensive experience and background in revenue-related leadership and consulting roles in previous organizations."

Ms. Kidder begins her new role July 22.