Mountain Laurel Medical Center promotes leader to chief nursing officer

Mountain Laurel Medical Center in Oakland, Md., named Michelle Dixon, MSN, RN, as its new chief nursing officer, as of Feb. 12, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

Ms. Dixon joined Mountain Laurel a decade ago in 2014 as a family nurse practitioner. Most recently, she was the vice president of clinical practice and quality.

In her new role as chief nursing officer, Ms. Dixon will work alongside Chief Medical Officer Sarah Call, MD, to refine Mountain Laurel's care delivery model. She will also oversee quality across four clinical practice sites in Oakland, Grantsville, and Westernport, Md., as well as in Bruceton Mills, W.Va.