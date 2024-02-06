Louisiana hospital taps executives for dual roles

University Medical Center New Orleans, part of LCMC Health, also based in New Orleans, has appointed several leaders to new roles on its executive team.

John Nickens IV has been appointed as the CEO, according to a Feb. 1 hospital news release shared with Becker's. Mr. Nickens will serve in this role while continuing as president of the LCMC Health hospital services, according to the release.

UMC also announced Allison Guste, BSN, RN, as chief nursing officer. Ms. Guste will serve in this role and also as the LCMC Health vice president of nursing and clinical services, according to the release.

Tom Patrias was named COO of UMC. Mr. Patrias previously served as CEO of New Orleans-based Tulane Medical Center and Metairie, La.-based Lakeside Hospital.

C.J. Marbley, COO and chief nursing officer at New Orleans East Hospital, will expand his role to serve as UMC vice president of nursing services, according to the release.