University Hospitals names director of behavioral health institute

Cleveland-based University Hospitals has selected Jeanne Lackamp, MD, to lead behavioral health efforts across the system, according to a Feb. 13 news release sent to Becker's.

Dr. Lackamp was named chair of the department of psychiatry, psychiatrist-in-chief and director of the UH Behavioral Health Institute. She joined the academic health system as an attending psychiatrist in 2008 and has since served in a number of leadership roles, including as director of the UH Pain Management institute.

"While we're treating patients in every other realm of healthcare — whether that be primary care arenas, or specialties from cardiology, to sports medicine, to oncology and beyond — all caregivers interact with patients who may also have behavioral health needs, so there's always an opportunity to support the mental health of our patients and connect them with the care they need," Dr. Lackamp said in a news release.