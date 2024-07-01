Deaconess Illinois names regional COO

Amanda Throgmorton, BSN, RN, was appointed regional COO of Deaconess Illinois.

Ms. Throgmorton is a 27-year veteran of the organization, according to a June 24 news release.

Most recently, she has served as market director of occupational health since 2021.

Deaconess Illinois is part of Evansville, Ind.-based Deaconess Health System, an 18-hospital system with locations in southwestern Indiana, western Kentucky and southeastern Illinois. It includes Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, Ill., Crossroads Community Hospital in Mount Vernon, Ill., and Union County Hospital in Anna, Ill.