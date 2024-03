Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City has named Stephanie Clements, BSN, RN, vice president and chief nursing officer. She was also named community CNO to oversee 2,400 nursing staff members at Mercy facilities across the state of Oklahoma.

Ms. Clements joins St. Louis-based Mercy from Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas, where she was CEO and chief nursing officer.

Ms. Clements began her healthcare career as a bedside nurse in 1994 at Clear Lake (Texas) Regional Medical Center.