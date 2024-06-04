ChristianaCare Medical Group's president, CMO abruptly depart

Two physician executives at Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare Medical Group, Chief Medical Officer Roger Kerzner, MD, and Lisa Maxwell, MD, the Medical Group's president, unexpectedly departed June 4, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker's.

"As ChristianaCare grows and evolves to meet the health needs of the communities we serve, we have made the following changes to our executive and Medical Group leadership team: Lisa Maxwell, MD, president, ChristianaCare Medical Group, and Roger Kerzner, chief medical officer, Medical Group, have left the organization," a spokesperson for the health system shared in a statement. "We are grateful for their leadership and many exceptional contributions to ChristianaCare. Kert Anzilotti, MD, system chief medical officer, will serve as interim president of the Medical Group."

The reasons for the abrupt departure from the two physicians is unknown at this time. Becker's reached out directly to both physicians. Dr. Kerzner replied, stating he had no comment on the matter.

According to another statement obtained by The Philadelphia Inquirer, the leadership changes are to make sure ChristianaCare has "the right structure and senior leadership in place to drive our bold aspirations," according to Janice Nevin, MD, CEO of ChristianaCare. Dr. Nevin also noted to the outlet that the health system realizes "that this announcement may be unsettling."

No additional details were provided about the circumstances that prompted the abrupt changes to its leadership team.

Dr. Maxwell, the former president of ChristianaCare's Medical Group, worked with the health system for over 18 years, according to her LinkedIn. Dr. Kerzner had worked with ChristianaCare for more than 13 years.