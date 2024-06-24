Beebe Healthcare fills inaugural chief advanced practice clinician role

Amanda Connoyer, DNP, APRN, has been selected by Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del., as its first ever chief advanced practice clinician, the system announced June 24.

Most recently, Dr. Connoyer was the director of advanced practitioners at the Springfield (Ill.) Clinic, where she oversaw a team of 280 advanced practice clinicians.

Beebe Healthcare's chief advanced practice clinician, in the C-suite, she will be responsible for overseeing and leading all of the system's nurse practitioners and physician assistants.