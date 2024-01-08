Massachusetts hospital welcomes new CEO

Abha Agrawal, MD, has joined Lawrence (Mass.) General Hospital as president and CEO.

Dr. Agrawal, an internal medicine physician, began her new role Jan. 2 after serving as chief medical officer of Chicago-based Humboldt Park Health, according to a Jan. 8 hospital news release. She also is founder of A4 Clinics in India, a group of advanced neuro rehabilitation centers.

Lawrence General has also named Rosemarie Day, founder and CEO of Day Health Strategies, as chair of the hospital board, according to the release. Additionally, the hospital board is welcoming three new members: Jose Cruz, Michael Sklar and Vilma Martínez-Dominguez.







