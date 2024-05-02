MaineHealth taps inaugural chief development officer

Susan Doliner, who has served as vice president of philanthropy at Maine Medical Center, was selected as the first systemwide chief development officer for Portland-based MaineHealth.

In her new role, Ms. Doliner will oversee the creation of a systemwide philanthropy department until her planned retirement in January, according to a news release shared with Becker's. A search for a permanent chief development officer is underway.

"Sue is the right person to get us started on this important initiative," Andrew Mueller, MD, CEO of MaineHealth, said in the release. "A systemwide philanthropy department will not change how gifts are to be used to support our local hospital organizations or specific projects. In fact, it will enhance our efforts to raise funds within and for our communities by promoting best practices and better coordination among our local philanthropy teams. It is an opportunity to raise up all our philanthropy programs and expand donor relationships across our service area."