New York system appoints chief medical, chief quality officers

Episcopal Health Services in Far Rockaway, N.Y., announced two new C-suite leaders June 10 — a new chief medical officer and a chief quality officer.

Jameela Yussuf, MD, was tapped to lead as senior vice president and chief medical officer, and Jennifer Newburger, RN, as vice president and chief quality officer.

Dr. Yussuf most recently served as the chief medical officer at the University Hospital of Brooklyn at SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University.

Ms. Newburger was previously at Covenant Health in Knoxville, Tenn., and held the role of vice president of corporate quality improvement, safety and patient experience.

Both newly appointed clinical leaders have more than two decades each of healthcare experience.