Yale hospital president, nursing exec to retire

Diane Kelly, president of Greenwich (Conn.) Hospital, plans to retire at the end of 2024 after six years with the organization, part of Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health.

The hospital announced Ms. Kelly’s retirement plans June 4. She has served as both president of the 206-bed community hospital since June 2020 and as chief nursing executive for Yale New Haven Health since 2022. She joined Greenwich Hospital in 2018 as COO.

Ms. Kelly launched her healthcare career at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, Mass. Starting as a staff nurse, she advanced through various clinical leadership positions, culminating in a decade-long tenure as COO from 2008 to 2018.

Under Ms. Kelly's leadership, the hospital launched its first major fundraising campaign in 25 years, seeking $125 million to expand services, building upon expansions Ms. Kelly led in numerous specialties, including neuroscience, cancer, heart and vascular, psychiatry and behavioral health, pediatrics and emergency care.

"During my five years working with Diane, I couldn't have asked for a better partner," Greenwich Hospital Board Chair W. Robert Berkley, Jr., said in the hospital news release. "She led our hospital during the height of COVID, deftly guiding us through some of the most challenging days, yet never lost [sight] of the clinical growth plan for Greenwich Hospital, which has progressed tremendously under her forward-thinking leadership."