Connecticut hospital looks to raise $125M for new services

Greenwich (Conn.) Hospital is looking to raise $125 million in a public fundraising campaign for new programs, facilities and staff, Greenwich Time reported Oct. 19.

Before going public, the funding drive raised $63 million. The hospital will use the capital to expand mental health, children's medicine, heart treatment, neuroscience and cancer care.

Hospital officials said that the expanded services will meet growing needs, especially in mental healthcare.

"We thought about all this with a lot of people at the table," Chief Development Officer Noel Appel told Time. "We thought about equipment and technology funds, for the long term. And talent — leaders in these areas — they're being recruited by hospitals across the country. We believe we can acquire them and retain them."