Trinity Health selects chief nursing officer for 2 hospitals

Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic has tapped Angel McCullough, DNP, RN, to become the chief nursing officer of St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, Pa., and Nazareth Hospital in Philadelphia, the system announced Jan. 16.

She will join Trinity Health after departing her most recent role as the senior director of nursing operations and patient care services with Jefferson Health System in Philadelphia.

Dr. McCullough will succeed Monica Eckhardt, MSN, a nurse leader who has spent 35 years with the system and is retiring.