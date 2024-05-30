Tower Health names chief medical officer of 2 hospitals

West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health has named Ana Davitt, MD, vice president and chief medical officer of its Phoenixville (Pa.) Hospital and Pottstown (Pa.) Hospital, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

Dr. Davitt joined Tower Health in 2021 as a medical director of the department of emergency medicine at the Phoenixville Hospital. Most recently, she was the associate medical director at the facility.

In this new capacity, Dr. Davitt will oversee the medical staff and clinical quality, safety, and work to improve financial results at the two hospitals.

She began in her new role at the beginning of May.