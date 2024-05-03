VCU Health hospital names chief nursing officer

Erica Carbajal -

VCU Health Tappahannock (Va.) Hospital has named L'Andrea McLaughlin, RN, DNP, chief nursing officer. She had been serving as CNO in an interim capacity since January. 

Dr. McLaughlin has a wide range of clinical experience. Throughout more than 20 years in nursing, she has provided care in correctional facilities, emergency medicine and other areas. She is a full-time faculty member at Brightpoint Community College and Virginia Commonwealth Universit's School of Nursing.

VCU Health Tappahannock Hospital is a 67-bed facility. It is part of Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health. 

