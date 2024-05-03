VCU Health hospital names chief nursing officer

VCU Health Tappahannock (Va.) Hospital has named L'Andrea McLaughlin, RN, DNP, chief nursing officer. She had been serving as CNO in an interim capacity since January.

Dr. McLaughlin has a wide range of clinical experience. Throughout more than 20 years in nursing, she has provided care in correctional facilities, emergency medicine and other areas. She is a full-time faculty member at Brightpoint Community College and Virginia Commonwealth Universit's School of Nursing.

VCU Health Tappahannock Hospital is a 67-bed facility. It is part of Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health.