Fred Hutch taps former Cedars-Sinai exec as chief nursing officer

Denene Prophet-Williams, BSN, has been selected to serve as the next vice president and chief nursing officer at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker's.

The cancer center's current interim CNO, Suni Elgar, BSN, RN, wrote about Ms. Williams' appointment in a Feb. 22 post on LinkedIn. Ms. Elgar said Ms. Williams will take on the role in April.

Ms. Williams will join Fred Hutch from Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai, where she serves as executive director of clinical operations and cancer research. She has spent more than 30 years in healthcare.