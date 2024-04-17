CEO of Oregon system to retire amid merger talks

Kathryn Correia plans to retire as president and CEO of Portland-based Legacy Health, the system said in an April 17 news release.

George Brown, MD, who served as Legacy CEO from 2008 to 2018, has been selected to lead the health system again. He will join Legacy to begin the transition before starting in full capacity as president and CEO by July 1.

To support the transition, Ms. Correia will continue to serve in an advisory capacity through June.

In the interim, Anna Loomis, Legacy CFO and current acting CEO, will continue to lead the system ahead of her planned departure to join another health system.

"This was not an easy decision for me, but over the past few months, I have had the opportunity to consider how I can best serve Legacy at this time, and I am confident this is the right decision for me and the organization," Ms. Correia said. "I remain committed to contributing to Legacy through this transition period to make it as seamless as possible."

In August, Legacy and Oregon Health & Science University, which is also based in Portland, signed a letter of intent to combine and create a 10-hospital system with more than 32,000 employees. The health systems are working on finalizing a merger agreement and hope to complete the transaction this year, pending regulatory approval.

John Hunter, MD, is also stepping down as CEO of OHSU Health but will continue to serve as a tenured faculty member with patient care responsibilities in the university medical school's surgery department. He will stay on until June 30, or until a new CEO is hired.