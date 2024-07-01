UC Davis Health names 2 physician execs

Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health has named Joseph Galante, MD, chief medical officer of its flagship UC Davis Medical Center, and Debbie Aizenberg, MD, was selected to serve as ambulatory chief medical officer.

The academic health system announced the leadership appointments in a July 1 post on LinkedIn.

As hospital CMO, Dr. Galante will oversee clinical care services, serving as a liaison between the hospital, school of medicine and self-governed medical staff at the hospital. He previously served as interim CMO and trauma medical director.

Dr. Aizen will oversee the direction of all ambulatory care practices, which spans 75 clinics in Sacramento and Northern California. She will also continue her role as executive director of UC Davis Medical Group.