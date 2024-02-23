HCA Virginia hospital taps new chief medical officer

Reston (Va.) Hospital Center, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, named Alice Tang, DO, its new chief medical officer, on Feb. 1.

In her new role, Dr. Tang will oversee medical staff, collaborate with hospital leadership, and propel significant service line growth at the hospital to drive high quality and safe care.

Prior to her new role, Dr. Tang served as CMO of Woodbridge, Va.-based Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, where she oversaw quality and safety aspects for the hospital and managed medical staff governance activities.





