Providence names chief administrative officer

Renton, Wash.-based Providence has shifted Alison Santore to the role of chief administrative officer.

Ms. Santore has been with the health system since 2013, according to her LinkedIn profile. Most recently, she served as its executive vice president and chief advocacy and social responsibility officer.

In her new role, Ms. Santore will lead governance, health equity, philanthropy, government and public affairs, environmental sustainability, and social responsibility, according to a Feb. 12 LinkedIn post from Providence. She will also oversee the Well Being Trust — a national foundation for "advancing mental, social and spiritual health in the nation," founded in 2016 by a $100 million endowment from Providence St. Joseph Health — and the Providence Institute for Human Caring — which aims to "humanize healthcare," per its website.

The CAO role is on the rise at health systems nationwide. Read more about its varying capabilities here.